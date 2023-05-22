Uniswap (UNI) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $2.95 billion and approximately $45.25 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.10 or 0.00018966 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00339243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013043 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000816 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003767 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.09885248 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 680 active market(s) with $36,453,586.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

