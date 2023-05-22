United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut United Security Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Insider Activity at United Security Bancshares

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Woods bought 5,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $63,685 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 566,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.