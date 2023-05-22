United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $7.46

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.13. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 4,165,867 shares trading hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 26,613.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 22,222.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

