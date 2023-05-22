UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Trimmed by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 5.9% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 934,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,526,000 after purchasing an additional 66,950 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,754,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,520,843,000 after purchasing an additional 94,214 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $479.45. 1,178,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,858. The company has a fifty day moving average of $488.63 and a 200 day moving average of $500.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

