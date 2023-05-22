UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,147,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,625,004,000 after acquiring an additional 132,461 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,754,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,520,843,000 after purchasing an additional 94,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,731,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,610,000 after acquiring an additional 68,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNH traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $480.73. 951,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.92. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

