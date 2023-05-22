Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $23.82 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $711.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.80 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 7.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.