Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $92.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.93. The stock has a market cap of $336.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.19. Utah Medical Products has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Utah Medical Products

In other Utah Medical Products news, Director Paul O. Richins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $65,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,959.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 12.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the first quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

