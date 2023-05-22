Utrust (UTK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.43 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $60.15 million and $9.43 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

