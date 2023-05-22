Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.51. 70,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,960. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 100.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 203.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

