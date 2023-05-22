Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lowered by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,094,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,318,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $384.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,024. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The stock has a market cap of $292.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

