Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.11. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.94.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $147.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. True Signal LP acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc engages in the business of designing women’s handbags, luggage, travel items, fashion, home accessories, and unique gifts. It operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley (VB) Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment is involved in selling VB products through full-line and factory outlet stores, websites, online outlet site, and the VB annual outlet sale.

