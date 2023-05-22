Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.06. 8,728,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,360,639. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $151.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Bank of America reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

