Vertcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,643.47 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $30,643.47 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,656.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00341017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.88 or 0.00562257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00067105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00427653 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,801,922 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

