Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.71

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.85, with a volume of 387263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

