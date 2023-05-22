Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading 7.8% Higher

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 5,140,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,661,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 23,751.78% and a negative return on equity of 107.33%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 337.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Stories

