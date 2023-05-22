Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Down to $24.42

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.42, but opened at $21.93. Vita Coco shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 367,384 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Trading Down 7.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 99.14 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 128.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,693,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after buying an additional 952,740 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $10,275,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at $5,721,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the first quarter valued at $6,174,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 28.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 291,757 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.