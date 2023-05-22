WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Maintains Rating from 51job

51job reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WKME. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.21.

WalkMe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 75,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,887. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $785.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

WalkMe Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 21.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 913,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 162,931 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 300.5% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 171,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 128,751 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 43.5% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 349,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 105,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 24.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WalkMe by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Articles

