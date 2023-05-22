WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Maintains Rating from 51job

51job reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WKME. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.21.
WalkMe Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WKME traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.50. 75,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,887. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $785.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.
Institutional Trading of WalkMe
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WalkMe (WKME)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.