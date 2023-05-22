Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Barclays

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.74. 3,235,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,950. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.97 and its 200 day moving average is $145.75. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

