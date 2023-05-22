Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,998,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,543,000 after purchasing an additional 486,009 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 278,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,638,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,281. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.49.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

