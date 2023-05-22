Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CGI by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 38.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 132,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of CGI by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 926,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.77. 44,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,412. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $91.01. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

