Watershed Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,840 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Alcoa by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.88. 1,421,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.98.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

