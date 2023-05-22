Watershed Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,387,000 after purchasing an additional 510,856 shares during the period. True Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FMB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.25. 94,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,301. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.81.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

