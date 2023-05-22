Watershed Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,690 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of MDY stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $451.51. 342,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,260. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.22.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
