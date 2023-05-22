Watershed Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 2,690 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDY stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $451.51. 342,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,260. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.22.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.