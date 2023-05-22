Watershed Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 6,453 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.82. 64,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

