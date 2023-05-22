Watershed Private Wealth LLC Invests $3 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,802. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

