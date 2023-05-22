Watershed Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,615. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

