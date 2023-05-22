Watershed Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000.
Global X MLP ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,615. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.05.
Global X MLP ETF Profile
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.