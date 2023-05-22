Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ WVE opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $7.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,021.14% and a negative return on equity of 1,038.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

