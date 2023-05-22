WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.57.

WesBanco Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of WSBC opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.23.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In other WesBanco news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $111,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,787.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WesBanco news, COO Jeffrey H. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $111,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,787.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $504,875 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 40.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter worth $279,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 138.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 55,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

