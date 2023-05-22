Western Midstream Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,338 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,197% compared to the typical volume of 643 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WES. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WES traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.856 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 72.20%.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.