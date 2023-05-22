Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WSR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Whitestone REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

WSR stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $425.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $12.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Whitestone REIT

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $33,033.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,077.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

