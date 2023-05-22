Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) is M3F Inc.’s Largest Position

M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance accounts for 10.8% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. M3F Inc. owned about 9.84% of Willis Lease Finance worth $35,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock remained flat at $42.96 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,115. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $65.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.07. The company has a market cap of $272.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.33%.

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $47,154.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 98,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,587 shares of company stock worth $72,459. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLFC. StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

