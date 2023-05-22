Wincanton’s (WIN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Wincanton (LON:WIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Numis Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 365 ($4.54) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Wincanton Trading Up 6.9 %
WIN traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 232 ($2.89). 427,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 285.46. Wincanton has a 52-week low of GBX 187 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 418 ($5.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £288.93 million, a PE ratio of 610.53 and a beta of 0.66.
About Wincanton
