Wincanton’s (WIN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Wincanton (LON:WIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Numis Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 365 ($4.54) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Wincanton Trading Up 6.9 %

WIN traded up GBX 15 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 232 ($2.89). 427,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 285.46. Wincanton has a 52-week low of GBX 187 ($2.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 418 ($5.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £288.93 million, a PE ratio of 610.53 and a beta of 0.66.

About Wincanton



Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

