WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.46

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.46 and last traded at $50.45, with a volume of 157456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $18,739,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $680,000.

About WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

