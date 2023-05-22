Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $90.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WIX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX opened at $78.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.43. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $101.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $355.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,091 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

