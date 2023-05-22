WMG Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,832 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 404,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.27. 14,408,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,537,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

