WMG Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.25. 2,134,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,288. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of -183.19 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.61 and a 200 day moving average of $121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.