WMG Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,444,000 after buying an additional 1,110,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,951,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,726,000 after buying an additional 88,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,816,000 after buying an additional 57,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,200 shares of company stock worth $358,348. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $12.45. 1,799,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,633,532. The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.94. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $16.77.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.67%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.