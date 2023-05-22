WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.59% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $474,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FTXH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,516. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.70.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals index. The fund tracks the 30 most liquid US pharmaceutical companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility, and growth. FTXH was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

