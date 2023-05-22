WMG Financial Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.99. The company had a trading volume of 360,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

