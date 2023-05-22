WMG Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 12.6% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.87. 80,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,357. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.45 and a beta of 1.53. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,909.09%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

