WNS (NYSE:WNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.78.
Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a one year low of $68.13 and a one year high of $94.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
