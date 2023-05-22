WNS (NYSE:WNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.78.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a one year low of $68.13 and a one year high of $94.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in WNS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 68,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of WNS by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,830,000 after acquiring an additional 100,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

