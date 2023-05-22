Workiva (NYSE:WK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 463,528 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 388,560 shares.The stock last traded at $93.38 and had previously closed at $89.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Workiva Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $150.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,249 shares of company stock worth $3,389,641 in the last 90 days. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

