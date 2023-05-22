Wrapped Everscale One Day Volume Reaches $183,004.75 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and $183,004.75 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,083,107,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,083,060,459 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04653215 USD and is up 15.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $145,597.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

