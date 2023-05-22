Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

XNET stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $96.96 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xunlei during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 69.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

