Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Down 1.2 %
XNET stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.22.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $96.96 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xunlei Company Profile
Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xunlei (XNET)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.