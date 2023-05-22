Yarra Square Partners LP Acquires 11,150 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for about 12.7% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,445,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,786,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 70,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

NYSE FLT traded up $4.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $251.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.92.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

