Yarra Square Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Yarra Square Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,009 shares during the quarter. Lazydays makes up about 0.4% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Yarra Square Partners LP owned 0.19% of Lazydays worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,777,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39,786 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lazydays in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lazydays in the 4th quarter worth about $805,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Lazydays

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 171,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $2,087,981.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,837,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,667,465.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,039,007 shares of company stock worth $12,818,066. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lazydays Stock Down 1.2 %

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Lazydays stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. 21,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,109. The company has a market cap of $157.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Lazydays had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $243.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazydays Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Featured Articles

