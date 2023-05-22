Yarra Square Partners LP Takes $2.88 Million Position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Target Hospitality accounts for approximately 4.5% of Yarra Square Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Yarra Square Partners LP owned approximately 0.20% of Target Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Target Hospitality by 38.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 45,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Target Hospitality by 80.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 59,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target Hospitality news, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $2,708,090.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $2,708,090.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $987,178.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,011.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,753 shares of company stock worth $5,581,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TH traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.27 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 78.00% and a net margin of 20.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

