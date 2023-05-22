Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,179,041 shares of company stock valued at $73,434,579 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Articles

