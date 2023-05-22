Zimmer Biomet’s (ZBH) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 888

888 reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. FIG Partners raised shares of Zimmer Biomet to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.60. 761,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after acquiring an additional 235,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,199,000 after buying an additional 683,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,014,000 after buying an additional 650,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,244,000 after acquiring an additional 96,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.