Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,803,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

